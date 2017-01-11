The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Gallery: SIU men’s basketball falls 60-53 to Illinois State

By Jacob Wiegand
January 11, 2017
Saluki sophomore guard Armon Fletcher bows his head during the singing of the national anthem prior to the start of SIU’s 60-53 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at SIU Arena. Fletcher scored 12 points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Saluki senior forward Sean O’Brien attempts a shot over Illinois State junior forward MiKyle McIntosh during SIU’s 60-53 loss to the Redbirds on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at SIU Arena. O’Brien scored a team-high 15 points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Coach Barry Hinson signals to his players during SIU’s 60-53 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Saluki sophomore guard Armon Fletcher attempts to gain control of the ball from Illinois State junior forward MiKyle McIntosh during SIU’s 60-53 loss to the Redbirds on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at SIU Arena. Fletcher scored 12 points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Saluki senior guard Mike Rodriguez attempts a shot while being guarded by Illinois State sophomore forward Phil Fayne during SIU’s 60-53 loss to the Redbirds on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at SIU Arena. Rodriguez scored seven points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Coach Barry Hinson yells while standing next to sophomore guard Sean Lloyd during SIU’s 60-53 loss to the Redbirds on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Saluki senior forward Sean O’Brien passes the ball by Illinois State senior guard Tony Wills during SIU’s 60-53 loss to the Redbirds on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at SIU Arena. O’Brien scored a team-high 15 points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Saluki senior guard Mike Rodriguez reacts as Illinois State senior guard Paris Lee falls to the ground during SIU’s 60-53 loss to the Redbirds on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at SIU Arena. Rodriguez scored seven points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

