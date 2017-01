The McDonald's restaurant franchise located inside the university's Student Center is no longer in business.

SIU President Randy Dunn will serve as co-chair on a special commission to plan the 200th birthday celebrations for the state of Illinois, which will take place starting in the fall of 2017 and continue through 2018.

UPDATE: About 550 outages were reported as of 4 p.m. Friday, according to the Ameren Illinois website. Power outages were reported for more than 40 percent of the city's residences and businesses Friday afternoon during...