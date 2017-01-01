The student news site of Southern Illinois University
    Proposed cuts to WSIU broadcasting services would be ‘catastrophic,’ director says

    By Luke Nozicka and Bill Lukitsch

    WSIU could lose more than 25 percent of its funding if the university receives no state appropriations by June 30, potentially forcing layoffs or cutting programs. READ MORE »»

    WSIU Radio Community Engagement Producer and reporter Kevin Boucher, of Murphysboro, reads local and state news headlines Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, during the daily newscast for WSIU in the radio studio of the Communications Building. A southern Illinois native and SIU alumnus, Boucher said he has been around SIU's radio department since 1976. "When a student graduates from SIU Carbondale with a bachelor's in radio-television, they can put on their resume the real-world experience that they have worked with a nationally-recognized NPR station," Boucher said. "Really these things you cannot learn by sitting in a classroom. Those are the sort of things that make a difference if a student is going to get hired or not. From a news reporter standpoint, I would really hate for those experiences the students get to go away."

    (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)

Paul Simon Public Policy Institute names Alexander Lane intern

The Paul Simon Public Policy Institute on Monday named SIU senior Travis Washington as the recipient of the Alexander Lane Internship, according to a university news release.

GPSC members discuss women, gender and sexuality studies, mental health on campus

The Graduate and Professional Student Council voted Tuesday to oppose a suggestion from administration that the women, gender and sexuality studies program merge with another program in the College of Liberal Arts.

Diversity Council publishes survey to start campus-wide inclusivity plan

SIU’s Diversity Council released its “Campus Climate” survey on Tuesday in preparation of a pending campus-wide plan to ensure student inclusivity, university officials said.

