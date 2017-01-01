No one was injured in a Wednesday evening blaze that brought Carbondale firefighters to the 400 block of East James and Thelma Walker Avenue, fire officials said. Around 6 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to 409 E.... Read More »

Outgoing United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon spoke Wednesday at SIU of global unity to further humanitarian and renewable energy interests, two hallmarks of his diplomatic career as head of the U.N. The secretary-general... Read More »

You can watch United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon deliver a public lecture Wednesday at the Student Center here for free.

Read More »