Fire destroys home near Attucks Park Wednesday evening

No one was injured in a Wednesday evening blaze that brought Carbondale firefighters to the 400 block of East James and Thelma Walker Avenue, fire officials said. Around 6 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to 409 E....

UN secretary-general speaks of climate change, Syrian conflict during campus visit

Outgoing United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon spoke Wednesday at SIU of global unity to further humanitarian and renewable energy interests, two hallmarks of his diplomatic career as head of the U.N. The secretary-general...

WATCH: UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon’s speech at SIU

You can watch United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon deliver a public lecture Wednesday at the Student Center here for free.

