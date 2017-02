The Hispanic and Latino Faculty Student Council is asking the university to allow that a mural be painted on Faner Hall in response to recent negative media attention and conflict within the institution.

The Student Programming Council and Multicultural Resource Center have organized a series of events for Black History Month in hopes of raising awareness of declining black enrollment in public universities.

Counseling and Psychological Services is one of 15 centers or initiatives SIU’s non-academic prioritization committee suggested could be cut off from funding if the university receives no state appropriations by June.

