The Paul Simon Public Policy Institute on Monday named SIU senior Travis Washington as the recipient of the Alexander Lane Internship, according to a university news release.

The Graduate and Professional Student Council voted Tuesday to oppose a suggestion from administration that the women, gender and sexuality studies program merge with another program in the College of Liberal Arts.

SIU’s Diversity Council released its “Campus Climate” survey on Tuesday in preparation of a pending campus-wide plan to ensure student inclusivity, university officials said.

