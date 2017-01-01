By Luke Nozicka and Bill Lukitsch
WSIU could lose more than 25 percent of its funding if the university receives no state appropriations by June 30, potentially forcing layoffs or cutting programs. READ MORE »»
WSIU Radio Community Engagement Producer and reporter Kevin Boucher, of Murphysboro, reads local and state news headlines Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, during the daily newscast for WSIU in the radio studio of the Communications Building. A southern Illinois native and SIU alumnus, Boucher said he has been around SIU's radio department since 1976. "When a student graduates from SIU Carbondale with a bachelor's in radio-television, they can put on their resume the real-world experience that they have worked with a nationally-recognized NPR station," Boucher said. "Really these things you cannot learn by sitting in a classroom. Those are the sort of things that make a difference if a student is going to get hired or not. From a news reporter standpoint, I would really hate for those experiences the students get to go away." (Morgan Timms | @morgan_timms)
(Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)