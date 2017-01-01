SIU President Randy Dunn announced Friday the public university system will not adopt a resolution to create sanctuary campuses for undocumented students, according to a university news release. READ MORE »»
No one was injured in a Wednesday evening blaze that brought Carbondale firefighters to the 400 block of East James and Thelma Walker Avenue, fire officials said.
Around 6 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to 409 E....
Outgoing United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon spoke Wednesday at SIU of global unity to further humanitarian and renewable energy interests, two hallmarks of his diplomatic career as head of the U.N.
The secretary-general...