SIU football wins on Senior Day with dramatic second-half comeback

Saluki senior wide receiver Israel Lamprakes catches the ball as Leatherneck freshman defensive back Mike Viti prepares to attempt a tackle near the conclusion of SIU's 44-34 win against WIU on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, at Saluki Stadium. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)



It wasn’t easy, but SIU football sent its seniors off as winners Saturday night.

After trailing by 17 as late as halfway through the third quarter, SIU scored 30 second-half points to down Western Illinois, 44-34.

Sophomore quarterback Sam Straub set the single-game passing record, throwing for 450 yards and four touchdowns.

His favorite target on the night was the longest-tenured Saluki: sixth-year senior Israel Lamprakes. In his final game, Lamprakes became the second Saluki ever to record more than 200 yards receiving, ending up with 203 on 11 catches and two touchdowns.



























SIU trailed by 10 in the fourth quarter before scoring three straight touchdowns, sealing the victory on a 54-yard run by sophomore running back Jonathan Mixon.

The Salukis finish the season with a 4-7 overall record and 2-6 record in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

