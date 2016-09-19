Former Saluki signs professional Canadian football contract

Although he didn’t make the cut in the NFL, one former Saluki is testing out his abilities up north.

Former SIU linebacker Brandon Williams has signed a practice squad contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League, he announced Monday on Facebook.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to keep playing the game and continue to develop as a player,” Williams said in the post. “Hopefully I will be able to return to the NFL one day.”

Williams went undrafted in the 2016 NFL draft and signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent.

He tallied four total tackles with a half sack in the first two preseason games as a Falcon. Williams was then waived after not recording a stat in the third game.

As a Saluki, the Du Quoin native totaled 101 tackles, 9.5 tackles and two fumbles forced and recovered. He was also named as an honorable mention All-Missouri Valley Football Conference player in his senior season.

Williams is now one of two recent SIU graduates in the Canadian league — joining former safety and Canada native Anthony Thompson, who was drafted in the second round of this year’s Canadian draft by the BC Lions.

