Photo of the Day: Last minute cramming

Last minute cramming

Conrad McLaughlin, a senior from Vienna studying criminal justice, spends the last few minutes cramming before his terrorism class final Wednesday in Morris Library.

“I have an hour to learn all this stuff I didn’t learn before,” McLaughlin said with a chuckle. “The week before finals is a little more stressful, because that’s when all the papers and the projects that you’ve been procrastinating on are due. I can sit in a chair and fill in bubbles all day long.”

McLaughlin said he plans to return in the fall as a graduate student pursuing criminal justice.

