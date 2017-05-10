The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Photo of the Day: Last minute cramming

By William Cooley
May 10, 2017
Conrad McLaughlin, a senior from Vienna studying criminal justice, spends the last few minutes cramming before his terrorism class final Wednesday in Morris Library.

“I have an hour to learn all this stuff I didn’t learn before,” McLaughlin said with a chuckle. “The week before finals is a little more stressful, because that’s when all the papers and the projects that you’ve been procrastinating on are due. I can sit in a chair and fill in bubbles all day long.”

McLaughlin said he plans to return in the fall as a graduate student pursuing criminal justice.

