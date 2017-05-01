Photo of the Day: ‘Our passion for dance’

Close (William Cooley | @Wcooley1980)

(William Cooley | @Wcooley1980)





From left: Juliette Makara, a senior from Arlington Heights studying sports administration; Caroline Bush, a junior from Germantown, Tennessee, studying university studies and physical therapy; and Clair Bammann, a sophomore from Pontiac studying civil and environmental engineering, perform a piece titled “Helium” on Saturday during the Southern Illinois Dance Company’s spring concert in Furr Auditorium.

“We had a great group this semester,” said Montana Taylor, president of the SIDC and a junior from Atlanta majoring in accounting and sports administration. “Everyone was really dedicated to making sure we had a strong, diverse concert that showed people our passion for dance and commitment to improving our technique and versatility as dancers.”

