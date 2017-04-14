Salukis go 1-1 in three game series in Chicago

Close Sophomore pitcher Brianna Jones pitches Wednesday, March 29, 2017, during the Salukis' 4-0 loss to SIUE at Charlotte West Stadium. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms) Morgan Timms

The Salukis (22-18) are 1-1 after the first two of a three game series at Loyola University (18-18).

SIU started the first game off sharp and swinging hard at the plate.

Junior Sydney Jones shot a single into center field that brought home freshman base runner Bailee Pulley with only one out on the board.

The Salukis were in the lead 1-0 in the top of the second inning with the only run scored in the game.

Freshman Susie Baranski hit a double into left field, but the inning was put to rest after a fly ball was caught.

Sophomore Brianna Jones earned her eleventh win of the season after pitching all seven innings, giving up four hits and six strikeouts.

In the second game of Friday’s doubleheader, the Ramblers tested sophomore pitcher Nicole Doyle early on.

Freshman Shannon McGee hit a homerun for LUC, score 1-0.

Doyle ended her game with 4.1 innings pitched and four strikeouts; she allowed three hits and three runs.

In the middle of the fifth, the Salukis tied up the score because of three errors off Loyola, 1-1.

But in the bottom of the fifth, the Ramblers redeemed themselves on the three errors made in the previous half inning by scoring two runs off two hits, taking back the lead 3-1.

Junior Savanna Dover came in, and with 1.2 innings pitched, she held down the score 3-1 and allowed only two hits.

Sophomore Eyrika Brandenburg earned the only RBI for the game for the Salukis.

In the seventh inning, junior Savannah Fisher scored after Brandenburg singled. The Salukis were behind on one run with Shaye Harre in the box.

The Salukis fell in the second game of the series with a final score of 3-2. The Dawgs are hoping for one more conference win at 11 a.m. Saturday against Loyola in Chicago.

