Photo of the Day: Cycling through Giant City

Close (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

(Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)





Filed under Photo of the Day

David Knapp, right, and Eric Coher, both of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, traverse a road through Giant City State Park on Saturday near Makanda.

The two men were participating in the 75-mile ride of the 2017 Beautiful Southern Bike Ride.

Cape Girardeau resident Bryan Walker, who also attended the event and rides multiple times a week, said this was his first time taking part in this particular ride.

Advertisement

“I’ve never been in this part of Illinois and I’ve heard it was beautiful so I came up and wanted to kind of check it out,” Walker said. “[Riding through Giant City] is beautiful. It’s just nice rolling hills.”

Photo and multimedia editor Jacob Wiegand can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at @jawiegandphoto.

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement