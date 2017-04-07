Photo of the Day: Band-Aid on the bell tower

Close (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

(Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)





Filed under Photo of the Day

Ernesto Villalva and Dario Chavez, both of Beloit, Wisconsin, repair the bell tower of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church on Friday in Herrin.

Father Ken Schaefer, pastor at OLMC, said the tower was built in 1924 — the same year as the church.

The pastor said the repairs to the tower should be completed before Easter Sunday.

Advertisement

Photo and multimedia editor Jacob Wiegand can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at @jawiegandphoto.

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement