Gallery: Men’s tennis sweeps Eastern Kentucky while women fall to Wichita State

Junior Alex Pozo reacts to winning a point during his doubles match with Saluki senior Piotr Baranski during the SIU’s 7-0 win against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Garden Grove Event Center in Carbondale. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Senior Piotr Baranski prepares to hit a forehand during his singles match at SIU’s 7-0 win against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Garden Grove Event Center in Carbondale. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Jonny Rigby, graduate assistant for men’s tennis, observes the doubles match of Saluki senior Piotr Baranski and junior Alex Pozo during SIU’s 7-0 win against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Garden Grove Event Center in Carbondale. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Senior Piotr Baranski reacts to a point during his singles match at SIU’s 7-0 win against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Garden Grove Event Center in Carbondale. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Saluki senior Polina Dozortseva hugs sophomore Tereza Klocova after securing their doubles victory against Wichita State junior Giulia Guidetti and freshman Marta Bellucco on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Garden Grove Event Center in Carbondale. The pair won the match with a score of 7-6 (6). The Salukis ultimately lost the competition to the Shockers 5-2. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Saluki junior Athena Chrysanthou and senior Ana Sofia Cordero face off against their singles matchup opponents: Wichita State freshman Ting-Ya Hsu and senior Tanaporn Thongsing, respectively on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Garden Grove Event Center in Carbondale. The Salukis ultimately lost the match to the Shockers 5-2. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Junior Athena Chrysanthou reacts to winning a point during her singles matchup against Wichita State freshman Ting-Ya Hsu on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Garden Grove Event Center in Carbondale. Chrysanthou won the match 7-5, and was 3-2 up in the second set when Hsu retired from the match with an injury. The Salukis ultimately lost the competition to the Shockers 5-2. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Saluki senior Ana Sofia Cordero reacts following a point during her singles matchup against Shocker senior Tanaporn Thongsing on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Garden Grove Event Center in Carbondale. Cordero faced off with Thongsing for more than two hours and ultimately lost the match 7-5, 6-4 on the day. The Salukis lost the competition to the Shockers 5-2. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Saluki senior Polina Dozortseva prepares to hit a backhand during her singles matchup against Wichita State freshman Marija Mastilovic on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Garden Grove Event Center in Carbondale. Dozortseva lost the match 6-2, 6-1 on the day. The Salukis lost the competition to the Shockers 5-2. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
