Salukis cruise by Southern Utah in blowout win

Close Senior first basewoman Shaye Harre directs another player during a play Friday, March 3, 2017, during SIU's 1-7 loss to the University of Kentucky at Charlotte West Stadium. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms) Senior first basewoman Shaye Harre directs another player during a play Friday, March 3, 2017, during SIU's 1-7 loss to the University of Kentucky at Charlotte West Stadium. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)





Filed under Softball

SIU’s offense was firing on all cylinders in a 14-2 blowout win Tuesday against Southern Utah (4-15).

The Salukis scored six of their 14 runs in the first inning and then another five in the third inning to secure a victory.

After SIU got two runners on base to start the game, senior first baseman Shaye Harre hit a home run to get Southern in the scoring column first.

Advertisement

The Salukis then proceeded to load the bases and junior catcher Sydney Jones got an RBI single.

Then junior utility Savannah Fisher was hit by a pitch bringing another Saluki home. After that freshman Susie Baranski got a double RBI single for the Salukis’ final runs of the inning making the score 6-0.

Junior pitcher Savanna Dover got the start for SIU and also picked up her fourth win of the season.

Dover started off good in the first inning retiring two batters early. But after giving up a double to Thunderbirds sophomore outfielder Nicole Simonson and hitting a player thus advancing her to a base, she had Southern Utah runners on first and third.

The junior then threw a wild pitch which led to Southern Utah’s first run. She recovered quickly and struck out the next batters to bring a close to the inning.

The Thunderbirds were only able to score one more time in the game which came late at the bottom of the third.

The Salukis scored in all five innings, but their next big surge came in the third where they scored five runs.

The Dawgs got two runners on base early and then sophomore outfielder Eyrika Brandenburg brought both of them home off of a single.

Harre was walked the next at bat putting two Salukis on base then freshman catcher Katelyn Massa got a single that brought Brandenburg home.

Then a fielding error by Southern Utah’s shortstop allowed for two more Salukis to score.

Southern went on to win 14-2 and also making its record 12-13.

The Salukis play their next game against Bradley at 12 p.m. Saturday in Carbondale.

Staff writer Jonathan Thompson can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheReal_Jt3.

To stay up to date with all your SIU softball news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement