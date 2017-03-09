The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Photo of the Day: Alone with a baritone

(Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)

By Branda Mitchell
March 9, 2017
Kyler Williams, a sophomore from Crete studying finance, plays a marching baritone horn Thursday in the parking lot south of SIU Arena.

Williams said he was practicing for Drum Corps International, a marching music organization.

“It’s like high school band on steroids,” he said.

Starting May 17, he will practice for about 13 hours a day.

He said playing outside gives him more room to move around and enjoy the warm weather.

