Photo of the Day: Alone with a baritone
March 9, 2017
Kyler Williams, a sophomore from Crete studying finance, plays a marching baritone horn Thursday in the parking lot south of SIU Arena.
Williams said he was practicing for Drum Corps International, a marching music organization.
“It’s like high school band on steroids,” he said.
Starting May 17, he will practice for about 13 hours a day.
He said playing outside gives him more room to move around and enjoy the warm weather.
