Gallery: SIU men’s basketball falls to Illinois State in the MVC tournament semifinals

Sean Carley Coach Barry Hinson hugs senior guard Mike Rodriguez as he and fellow senior guard Leo Vincent walk off the floor for the last time in their Saluki careers Saturday, March 4, 2017, during SIU’s 63-50 loss to Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament semifinals at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)
Sean Carley Senior guard Mike Rodriguez tries to get around Illinois State senior guard Tony Wills on Saturday, March 4, 2017, during SIU’s 63-50 loss to Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament semifinals at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)
Sean Carley Illinois State junior forward MiKyle McIntosh drives to the basket while guarded by SIU junior forward Thik Bol, right, and senior guard Leo Vincent (5) on Saturday, March 4, 2017, during SIU’s 63-50 loss to Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament semifinals at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)
Sean Carley Coach Barry Hinson talks with an official Saturday, March 4, 2017, during SIU’s 63-50 loss to Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament semifinals at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)
Sean Carley Senior forward Sean O’Brien looks to attempt a shot Saturday, March 4, 2017, during SIU’s 63-50 loss to Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament semifinals at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)
Sean Carley SIU junior forward Thik Bol goes up for a shot Saturday, March 4, 2017, during SIU’s 63-50 loss to Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament semifinals at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)
Sean Carley SIU sophomore guard Sean Lloyd looks to dribble around Illinois State senior guard Paris Lee, left, and sophomore forward Phil Fayne on Saturday, March 4, 2017, during SIU’s 63-50 loss to Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament semifinals at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)
Sean Carley Senior guards Mike Rodriguez, left, and Leo Vincent perform their signature handshake on the floor for the final time after being taken out of SIU’s 63-50 loss to Illinois State on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament semifinals at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)
Sean Carley SIU sophomore guard Armon Fletcher (22) and sophomore forward Rudy Stradnieks (24) rise up for a rebound Saturday, March 4, 2017, during SIU’s 63-50 loss to Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament semifinals at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)
Sean Carley Illinois State senior guard Paris Lee looks to drive to the basket Saturday, March 4, 2017, during SIU’s 63-50 loss to Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament semifinals at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)
Sean Carley Saluki senior guard Mike Rodriguez drives through the Redbird defense Saturday, March 4, 2017, during SIU’s 63-50 loss to Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament semifinals at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)
Sean Carley Sophomore guard Sean Lloyd drives to the basket while being defended by Illinois State freshman guard Matt Hein on Saturday, March 4, 2017, during SIU’s 63-50 loss to Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament semifinals at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)
Sean Carley Freshman guard Aaron Cook, right, consoles senior guard Mike Rodriguez as he walks off the floor for the final time in his collegiate career Saturday, March 4, 2017, after SIU’s 63-50 loss to Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament semifinals at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.