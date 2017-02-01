Gallery: Saluki basketball defeats Bradley 85-65

Bobby Wood, a senior from St. Louis studying aviation management, looks to distract the opposing team Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, during the Salukis’ 85-65 win against Bradley at SIU Arena. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)
Senior guard Mike Rodriguez and Bradley freshman guard Darrell Brown attempt to outrun each other to gain possesion of the ball Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. The Salukis defeated Bradley 85-65. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Saluki freshman guard Aaron Cook reaches for the ball during SIU’s 85-65 win against Bradley on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. Cook scored five points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Coach Barry Hinson reacts to a play during SIU’s 85-65 win against Bradley on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Senior guard Leo Vincent looks to shoot a basket Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, during the Salukis’ 85-65 win against Bradley at SIU Arena. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)
Bradley freshman guard Nate Kennell (25), junior forward Donte Thomas (1) and SIU sophomore guard Sean Lloyd (13) react to a missed basket by Saluki senior guard Leo Vincent (5) on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. The Salukis beat Bradley 85-65. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Saluki senior guard Mike Rodriguez drives toward the basket during SIU’s 85-65 win against Bradley on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. Rodriguez led the Salukis in scoring with 15 points. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Coach Barry Hinson speaks to his team at a timeout during SIU’s 85-65 win against Bradley on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Junior forward Thik Bol scores a basket Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, during the first half of the Saluki’s 85-65 win against Bradley at SIU Arena. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Colin Bickler, a sophomore from Chicago studying hospitality and tourism administration, waves his arms while cheering with the Saluki Swimming and Diving team in an effort to distract a Bradley player shooting a free throw during SIU’s 85-65 win against Bradley on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Saluki senior guard Mike Rodriguez and Bradley freshman guard Darrell Brown lunge for the ball during SIU’s 85-65 win against Bradley on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. Rodriguez led the Salukis in scoring with 15 points. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Sophomore guard Sean Lloyd reacts to a play during SIU’s 85-65 win against Bradley on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at SIU Arena. Lloyd scored 12 points in the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.