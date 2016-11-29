SIU women’s basketball gets lit up in second half during loss to UT-Martin

SIU women’s basketball dropped to 1-3 on the road Tuesday with a loss to Tennessee-Martin, 76-68.

The Skyhawks shot 65.2 percent in the second half — 71.4 in the fourth quarter — to down the Salukis.

Sophomore guard Myah Taylor scored a career-high 25 points to help guide the Skyhawks to victory. Freshman forward Breanna Boggs added 17 points on eight shots with seven rebounds off the bench.

After holding a 38-35 halftime lead, SIU was not able to get the lid off the basket.

Senior guard Rishonda Napier went 0-7 in the second half to continue her cold shooting streak, but she was not alone.

Senior forward Kim Nebo was the only Saluki to attempt more than one shot and shoot over 50 percent in the second half. She would finish with a team-high 19 points.

UT-Martin went on a 7-0 run to start the third quarter and would hold its lead for the rest of the quarter. Boggs scored eight straight points for the Skyhawks in the third, all in the final four minutes.

Her points off the bench would be the difference in the game as Martin reserves outscored the Saluki bench 24-6. SIU reserves went 3-11 from the field in the game.

Freshmen Brittney Patrick and Nicole Martin were the only two SIU bench players in the game to score.

The Salukis would hang tough in the fourth, retaking the lead before a 9-0 Skyhawk run gave them an eight-point lead that would last for the rest of the game. SIU missed 10 of its last 12 shots during that span.

SIU will have three games at home to rebound from its road woes, first at 1 p.m. Saturday against UAB.

