Community church marks 150 years of worship

Tammie Swinney, of Carbondale, participates in a worship service Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, at Olivet Free Will Baptist Church in Carbondale. “It’s like a family [at Olivet],” she said. Swinney has been attending Olivet for five and a half years. This year the church celebrates 150 years in the Carbondale community. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)





If you’re walking through the northeast side of Carbondale on a Sunday morning, you may get a chance to hear the sounds of worship coming from inside Olivet Free Will Baptist Church.

Many with their hands raised high in the air, the congregation of a few dozen members can be found belting songs of praise as the church celebrates 150 years in the community.

Parishioner Carolyn Jackson said people feel connected to Olivet because it’s not a “fly-by-night” church.

“It’s a sense of home,” Jackson said. “It’s a sense of security, because it’s still here.”

























Trish Ollie, of Murphysboro, participates in Sunday worship at Olivet Free Will Baptist Church on Oct. 2, 2016, in Carbondale. Ollie, who has been attending Olivet since she was a little girl, said she loves going to the church. "[Bishop Albert L. Ingram] brings the word," she said. "He walks the life he preaches about." (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Kendall Woods, a deacon at Olivet Free Will Baptist Church, speaks to the church's congregation Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, during the church's worship service in Carbondale. Woods was raised in the church and has been attending Olivet all his life. "I like the freedom that we have to worship [at Olivet]," he said. "It's a family church." This year, the church is celebrating 150 years in the Carbondale community. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Members of Olivet Free Will Baptist Church gather to say a prayer during Sunday worship Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, at the church in Carbondale. This is year marks 150 years that the church has been a part of the Carbondale community. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Bishop Albert L. Ingram speaks to the congregation of Olivet Free Will Baptist Church on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the church in Carbondale. “I want the church to be, you might say, the light that will be here until time come,” he said. “I want it to be the glue that kind of holds things together.” Ingram has been pastoring at Olivet for nearly 17 years. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Kent Mason, a deacon at Olivet Free Will Baptist Church, shares a moment with the church’s pastor, Bishop Albert L. Ingram, during the worship service Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at the church in Carbondale. Mason said he started attending Olivet with his mother in the 1940s. “I do believe that [at] Olivet, we all love each other,” he said. “I mean, I can go talk to any brother, any sister and they say they’ll help me. They’ll do things for me. I mean that’s what you want. You want to be a family. And we are a family.” This year, the church celebrates 150 years in the Carbondale community. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Linda Gibbs, of Carbondale, participates in a worship service Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, at Olivet Free Will Baptist Church in Carbondale. “Just being part of a church family,” Gibbs said. “It keeps you coming. … Olivet is special because they’re really friendly people. They go out of their way. They really do. And it’s genuine.” The 62-year-old said she was baptized at Olivet when she was 8 years old. This year the church is celebrating 150 years in the Carbondale community. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

A churchgoer reads from a hymnal during Sunday worship Oct. 9, 2016, at Olivet Free Will Baptist Church in Carbondale. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Helen Merriweather, of Carbondale, speaks to the congregation of Olivet Free Will Baptist Church while giving a sermon during Sunday worship Nov. 13, 2016, at the church in Carbondale. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Charlesetta Moore, of Carbondale, smiles while taking part in a worship service Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, at Olivet Free Will Baptist Church in Carbondale. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Three-year-old Demiko O'Connor, of Marion, covers himself with a "Spider-Man" blanket during the worship service Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, at Olivet Free Will Baptist Church in Carbondale. Maria Branch, O'Connor's grandmother and a Carbondale resident, said her grandson attends church with her at Olivet every Sunday. Deacon Kendall Woods was raised in the church and has been attending Olivet all his life. "I like the freedom that we have to worship [at Olivet]," Woods said. "It's a family church." This year, the church is celebrating 150 years in the Carbondale community. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Dexter Johnson, a deacon at Olivet Free Will Baptist Church, collects money for the offering Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, at the church in Carbondale. Various members of the congregation wore "I [love] my bishop. #TeamIngram" shirts during the service in recognition of Bishop Albert L. Ingram's birthday. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Kenyae Carter, 12, of Murphysboro, attends a church service Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, at Olivet Free Will Baptist Church in Carbondale. “I want the church to be, you might say, the light that will be here until time come,” said Bishop Albert L. Ingram. “I want it to be the glue that kind of holds things together.” (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Tammie Swinney, of Carbondale, participates in a worship service Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, at Olivet Free Will Baptist Church in Carbondale. “It’s like a family [at Olivet],” she said. Swinney has been attending Olivet for five and a half years. This year the church celebrates 150 years in the Carbondale community. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

The place of worship — which got its start in a blacksmith shop in 1886 on what is now Illinois Avenue — calls North Marion Street home after having at least three official locations over its century-and-a-half existence.

Bishop Albert L. Ingram, who has been the pastor at Olivet for nearly 17 years, said the congregation began construction of its newest edifice in 2012.

“A lot of churches move out of the community when they get a chance to reconstruct or rebuild,” Ingram said. “I wanted the church to be, you might say, the light that would be here until time come. I wanted it to be the glue that kind of holds things together.”

It was with the help of Builders for Christ, a group that helps churches with construction projects, that the congregation completed its current facility. Lined with stained glass windows and church pews covered in the red fabric, services in the new structure began in 2013.

But for some at Olivet, church is about family.

Sixty-two-year-old Linda Gibbs, of Carbondale, said she was baptized at the church when she was 8 years old.

“Olivet is special because they’re really friendly people,” Gibbs said. “Just being part of a church family — it keeps you coming.”

Church deacon Kent Mason, who has worked at Arnette’s barber shop for 51 years, started attending the church with his mother in the 1940s.

“I do believe that Olivet, we all love each other,” Mason said. “I can go talk to any brother, any sister and they say they’ll help me. They’ll do things for me. I mean, that’s what you want. You want to be a family. And we are a family.”

