SIU women’s basketball gets first taste of action during preseason game

SIU senior forward Kim Nebo (24) puts up a shot during the Salukis' 78-58 win over the William Woods Owls on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at the SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)





With only 17 days until SIU women’s basketball tips off its season, time is running low for the team to figure out its rotation.

The Dawgs took the first step of the 2016-17 season Thursday with a 78-58 exhibition win over NAIA William Woods.

“It’s hard when you’re playing against yourself all the time to really know where you’re challenged,” SIU coach Cindy Stein said. “That’s why it’s good to have a game like this.”

This year’s team is loaded with underclassmen, including six freshmen who saw organized collegiate play for the first time Thursday.

Freshmen guard/forward Caitlyn Claussen and guard Kristen Nelson led the underclassmen with nine points each.

The star of the game was senior forward Kim Nebo, who shot 89 percent from the field (8-9) to drop a game-high 14 points. She only averaged 5.3 points per game last season.

Nebo’s performance even caught her coach’s critical eye.

“Honestly, she was a question mark going into this game because she had been inconsistent in practice,” Stein said. “She probably took a big step tonight in securing a spot.”



























Saluki freshman guard/forward Caitlyn Claussen attempts to block Owl senior guard April Gebke during SIU's 78-58 win against William Woods University on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @JacobWiegand_DE)

Senior point guard Rishonda Napier makes a break down court during the Salukis' 78-58 win over the William Woods Owls on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at the SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko) (MICHALESKO)

Freshman forward Caitlyn Claussen (15) makes a break past William Woods freshman guard Peyton Greenlee (23) during the Salukis' 78-58 win over the William Woods Owls on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at the SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko) (MICHALESKO)

Owl freshman guard Kaycee Gerald goes for a basket while being guarded by Saluki senior forward Carlie Corrigan during SIU's 78-58 win against William Woods University on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @JacobWiegand_DE)

Senior forward Kim Nebo (24) and William Woods freshman guard Kaycee Gerald attempt to cover a loose ball during the Salukis' 78-58 win over the William Woods Owls on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at the SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko) (MICHALESKO)

Owl junior guard/forward Jasmine Brown goes for a basket while being guarded by Saluki freshman guard/forward Caitlyn Claussen during SIU's 78-58 win against William Woods University on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @JacobWiegand_DE)

Freshman forward Tiajaney Hawkins (22) puts up a shot over William Woods freshman guard Kaycee Gerald (12) and senior forward Kelsey Scherder (21)during the Salukis' 78-58 win over the William Woods Owls on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at the SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)

Freshman guard Caitlyn Claussen attempts to recover a loose ball during the Salukis' 78-58 win over the William Woods Owls on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at the SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko) (MICHALESKO)

Senior forward Kim Nebo, left, and William Woods junior guard Jasmine Brown attempt to rebound a missed shot during the Salukis' 78-58 win over the William Woods Owls on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at the SIU Arena. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)

Saluki freshman guard Brittney Patrick goes for a layup while contested by Owl senior center Kennedy Volkart during the Salukis' 78-58 win against William Woods University on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Sean Carley | @SCarleyDE)

SIU junior guard Kylie Giebelhausen tries to dribble around defenders during the Salukis' 78-58 win against William Woods University on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Sean Carley | @SCarleyDE)

Saluki senior forward Kim Nebo goes for a basket while being guarded by Owl freshman guard Peyton Greenlee during SIU's 78-58 win against William Woods University on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @JacobWiegand_DE)

Saluki senior guard Rishonda Napier passes the ball during SIU's 78-58 win against William Woods University on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @JacobWiegand_DE)

SIU sophomore guard Olivia Bowling drives to the basket during the Salukis' 78-58 win against William Woods University on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at SIU Arena. (Sean Carley | @SCarleyDE)

For Stein, the game was less about the result than trying to see what rotation worked for her players.

“The chemistry issue tonight was my fault,” she said. “I wanted to play different people. I wanted to try to get different people in there together that haven’t played with each other yet.”

At one point, senior guard Rishonda Napier was playing with four freshmen.

In addition to the six freshmen, redshirt freshman forward Tiajaney Hawkins made her first appearance in a long time. She returned to the floor for the first time in almost 11 months after recovering from shoulder surgery.

She finished with nine points and a team-high seven rebounds.

“We knew she was going to be a big rebounder,” Stein said. “But the biggest thing for her is she’s got to play in the scheme because sometimes she can play in her own scheme.”

Despite never trailing in the game, Stein was disappointed in her team’s defense. The Salukis allowed William Woods to shoot 40 percent in the second half and only outscored the Owls by five in the second half.

“Our defense sucked,” SIU’s coach said. “Our defense has got to be 10 times better. We play Oklahoma in our first game so we got to get a lot better defensively.”

SIU will have one more opportunity to test its system on another team Nov. 4 against MacMurray College before heading to Norman to face the Sooners on Nov. 13.

