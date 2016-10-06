SIU golfer named MVC Golfer of the Week

(DailyEgyptian.com file photo)





Filed under Golf, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

After a strong showing against top competition, one Saluki golfer is being honored by the conference.

Sophomore Peyton Wilhoit was named Missouri Valley Conference Co-Golfer of the Week on Thursday.

He finished eighth out of 60 golfers at the Golfweek Conference Challenge in Burlington, Iowa.

Wilhoit was 2-under-par overall through the three-round tournament. The finish was his fifth top-10 result in his career.

The Searcy, Ark., native shot 4-over-par at the event in 2015.

SIU finished sixth as a team in the tournament, edging out host Iowa by one stroke.

The reigning MVC champions finished tied for 13th last year at this same event.

Saluki men’s golf has two more events in the fall season: the David Toms Intercollegiate Tournament on Saturday and Sunday in Baton Rouge, La., and the Pinetree Intercollegiate Tournament on Oct. 24 and 25 in Kennesaw, Ga.

Sports editor Sean Carley can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @SCarleyDE.

To stay up to date with all your SIU sports news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.