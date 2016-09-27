SIU women’s swimming and diving voted favorite in MVC preseason coaches poll

Coach Rick Walker tears up while expressing the pride he feels in the women’s swim and dive team Feb. 20 after its championship-winning performance at the Missouri Valley Conference meet in Edward J. Shea Natatorium. (Morgan Timms | @morgan_timms)





Missouri Valley swimming and diving coaches expect the defending champions to repeat, according to the preseason poll released Tuesday.

SIU women’s swimming and diving received 46 points to claim first in the seven-team poll, narrowly beating Missouri State, which came in second with 45 points.

The Dawgs’ half-point victory in the conference championship in February snapped the Bears’ eight-year tenure as champion.

Of the seven ballots cast in the poll, the Salukis’ received four first-place votes with Missouri State taking the other three.

Northern Iowa took third with 34 points ahead of Illinois State (29), Arkansas-Little Rock (20), Evansville and Indiana State (11 each).

The Salukis will compete in their first dual meet of the season this weekend in Evansville.

