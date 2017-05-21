Police arrest man for multiple offenses in connection with Carbondale shooting





Filed under City, News

Carbondale Police arrested 24-year-old Devante R. Taylor of Olmsted for aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and no valid Illinois Firearm Owners Identification card.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Carbondale police responded to the 300 block of South Crestview Lane in reference to a shooting.

Officers learned a suspect shot at multiple people standing outside a residence before fleeing the area in a vehicle. No injuries occurred in the incident.

Advertisement <a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=408c839305&cb=133712312321" ><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538807087&cs=408c839305&cb=133712312321" border="0" alt=""></a>

Police in Williamson County stopped a vehicle matching a provided description and notified Carbondale Police, who then arrested the suspect.

Carbondale Police Department was assisted by Energy Police Department, Marion Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest of Taylor, who was incarcerated in Jackson County Jail.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618- 549-2677.

Staff writer Athena Chrysanthou can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at @Chrysant1Athena.

To stay up to date with all your Southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement <a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=96ca117c69&cb=1337123123123" ><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538807086&cs=96ca117c69&cb=1337123123123" border="0" alt=""></a>