SIU hires new volleyball coach

North Dakota State’s Kari Thompson was named the new SIU volleyball coach, Saluki Athletics announced Wednesday.

During her seven years as coach at NDSU, the Bisons appeared in the NCAA twice. She also led the team to a 102-98 career record and a 66-38 mark in the Summit League.

From 2006 to 2010, Thompson served as assistant coach at NDSU and helped recruit the 2009 class ranked No. 30 in the nation.

Thompson was named Summit League Coach of the year in 2011 after leading the team to a 26-9 mark and fourth-straight Summit League title.

The Salukis finished fourth in the Missouri Valley Conference last season. Seven seniors and 11 letter winners will return for the upcoming season.

Thompson replaces Justin Ingram as the ninth coach of the Saluki volleyball program. Ingram resigned in April after accepting a job with the University of Illinois at Chicago.

