Gallery: SpringFest Concerts at SIU Arena

Mike Eli performs with the Eli Young Band on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at SIU Arena. The grammy-nominated group headlined the event. The NATU Band, featuring former SIU football player Natu Visinia, opened the show. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Concertgoers watch the Eli Young Band perform during SIU’s SpringFest on April 22, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Mike Eli, lead singer of the Eli Young Band, performs Saturday, April 22, 2017, during SpringFest at SIU Arena. The annual concert event is sponsored by the Student Programming Council, SIU Athletics and Pepsi MidAmerica. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Taylor Herring holds Murphy500 vocalist Justin Easton’s niece, Ellie, on her shoulders during the band’s set Saturday, April 22, 2017, at SpringFest in SIU Arena. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Justin Easton performs with his band, Murphy500, during SpringFest on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at SIU Arena. The country band is originally from Murphysboro. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Concertgoers watch the headliner Eli Young Band during SpringFest on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
James Young, guitarist of the Eli Young Band, performs Saturday, April 22, 2017, during SpringFest at SIU Arena. The band was nominated for vocal group of the year by the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2017. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
