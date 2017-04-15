Gallery: The final home match in Saluki tennis history

Junior Athena Chrysanthou reacts to winning a point during her singles match against Missouri State junior Anelisse Torrico Moreno during the Salukis’ 6-1 win against the Bears on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at the University Courts. Chrysanthou won her match 4-6, 6-2 and 10-5 in a deciding tiebreaker. “It’s always good to see a teammate win especially when it’s tight and their the last one,” said senior Ana Sofia Cordero when asked about Chrysanthou’s win. “It’s just another special moment to add to this day.” The match marked the last home match in Saluki tennis history after it was announced in January that the men’s and women’s tennis teams would be eliminated effective July 1. “It hasn’t really hit us I think that it’s over,” Cordero said. “But it was very touching because we’ll never play here again.” (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Junior Vitoria Beirao jumps to embrace senior Meagan Monaghan after winning their doubles match 7-6 (4) on Saturday, April 15, 2017, against Missouri State at the University Courts. The Salukis beat the Bears 6-1. (Anna Spoerre | @annaspoerre)
Junior Vitoria Beirao prepares to hit the ball during her doubles match with teammate senior Meagan Monaghan during the Salukis’ 6-1 win against the Bears on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at the University Courts. Beirao and Monaghan won the match 7-6(4). (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Senior Meagan Monaghan calls the ball out Saturday, April 15, 2017, during the Salukis’ 6-1 win against the Missouri State Bears at the University Courts. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Senior Ana Sofia Cordero returns the tennis ball during her singles match against Missouri State freshman Alye Darter on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at the University Courts. Cordero lost the match, but the Salukis beat Missouri State by an overall score of 6-1. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Senior Ana Sofia Cordero reacts during her singles match against Missouri State Bears freshman Alye Darter on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at the University Courts. Cordero lost the match, but the Salukis beat Missouri State by an overall score of 6-1. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Sophomore Caroline Taty and junior Yana Golovkina share a moment during junior Athena Chrysanthou’s singles match on Saturday, April 15, 2017, against Missouri State at the University Courts. Chrysanthou won the match 4-6, 6-2 and 10-5 in a deciding tiebreaker. The Salukis beat the Bears 6-1. (Anna Spoerre | @annaspoerre)
Senior Polina Dozortseva hits a serve in her singles match against Missouri State junior Abbey Belote during the Salukis’ 6-1 win against the Bears on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at the University Courts. Dozortseva won the match 6-4, 6-4. The match marked the last home match in Saluki tennis history after it was announced in January that the men’s and women’s tennis teams would be eliminated effective July 1. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Saluki senior Polina Dozortseva, left, and junior Vitoria Beirao embrace Saturday, April 15, 2017, following Dozortseva’s singles match. The Salukis beat the Missouri State Bears 6-1 during the final home tennis match in program history at the University Courts. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Junior Vitoria Beirao celebrates after winning a point during her singles match on Saturday, April 15, 2017, against Missouri State at the University Courts. She won the match 6-4, 6-4. The Salukis beat the Bears 6-1. (Anna Spoerre | @annaspoerre)
Members of the SIU women’s tennis team cheer for junior Athena Chrysanthou at the University Courts on Saturday, April 15, 2017, during the final home match in the program’s history. Chrysanthou won the match 4-6, 6-2 and 10-5 in a deciding tiebreaker. The Salukis beat Missouri State 6-1. (Anna Spoerre | @annaspoerre)
Junior Athena Chrysanthou hits a backhand during her singles match against Missouri State junior Anelisse Torrico Moreno on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at the University Courts. Chrysanthou won the final home match in program history 4-6, 6-2 and 10-5 in a deciding tiebreaker. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Junior Athena Chrysanthou embraces graduate assistant coach Raluca Mita on Saturday, April 15, 2017, following the Salukis’ 6-1 win against the Missouri State Bears at the University Courts. Chrysanthou won the last match of the day, beating Missouri State junior Anelisse Torrico Moreno by a score of 4-6, 6-2 and 10-5 in a deciding tiebreaker. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Saluki senior Vitoria Beirao, left, junior Xiwei Cai and junior Yana Golovkina embrace Saturday, April 15, 2017, during the Salukis’ final tennis game at the University Courts. The Salukis beat the Missouri State Bears 6-1 during the last home match in program history. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Senior Polina Dozortseva and junior Athena Chrysanthou embrace on Saturday, April 15, 2017, during a senior day awards ceremony following the final home match in program history. In January, SIU athletics announced that it would cut the men’s and women’s tennis teams effective July 1. (Anna Spoerre | @annaspoerre)
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.