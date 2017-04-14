The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Daily Egyptian

Photo of the Day: Gymnastics outside the gym

%28Branda+Mitchell+%7C+%40branda_mitchell%29
(Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)

(Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)

(Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)

By Branda Mitchell
April 14, 2017
Filed under Photo of the Day

http://dailyegyptian.com/eeA0d

Kevin Goeke, a senior from Peotone studying languages, cultures and international studies, flips over a ledge Thursday outside of the Engineering Building.

Goeke said he and his friends were taking advantage of the warm weather.

“We joined SIU’s Gymnastics Club this semester,” he said. “We all learned when we were younger.”

Advertisement

Staff photographer Branda Mitchell can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at @Branda_Mitchell.

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement

Recommended Reads

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Menu
The student news site of Southern Illinois University