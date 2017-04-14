Photo of the Day: Gymnastics outside the gym

Kevin Goeke, a senior from Peotone studying languages, cultures and international studies, flips over a ledge Thursday outside of the Engineering Building.

Goeke said he and his friends were taking advantage of the warm weather.

“We joined SIU’s Gymnastics Club this semester,” he said. “We all learned when we were younger.”

