Carbondale asks residents to help tell its story





Filed under News

The City of Carbondale is asking residents to participate in a community-involved marketing campaign to craft a new brand for the city.

Creating the new brand will involve research generated from focus groups, community meetings, surveys and interviews with local and regional leaders, according to a Monday press release from the city. Information and involvement opportunities can be found at www.brandingcarbondaleil.com.

The public’s help is needed with “uncovering and telling Carbondale’s unique story,” according to the release.

Advertisement

The project is part of a partnership between the city and North Star Destination Strategies, Inc., a marketing firm based in Nashville, Tennessee.

The $49,000 contract discussed during the city council’s February meeting shows the company estimated a re-branding process would last through September 2019.

Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry said at the earlier meeting that the plan would include a survey of the Carbondale community and surrounding areas to “get an idea of what everyone thinks about the city.”

The Daily Egyptian’s campus desk can be reached at 618-536-3397 or [email protected].

To stay up to date with all your SIU news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement