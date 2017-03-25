Jones pitches her second shutout of the season at series opener against Drake

Freshman second baseman Maddy Vermejan takes her lead off second base on Saturday, March 25, 2017, during SIU's 1-0 victory over Drake at Charlotte West Stadium.

Freshman second baseman Maddy Vermejan takes her lead off second base on Saturday, March 25, 2017, during SIU's 1-0 victory over Drake at Charlotte West Stadium. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)



The Dawgs (15-14, 3-1 MVC) started their series against Drake on Saturday (16-13, 0-4 MVC) with a win and a final score of 1-0.

Only one game was played Saturday at Charlotte West Stadium instead of the originally scheduled doubleheader because of rain. Brianna Jones was in the circle for the Salukis, pitching a complete game shutout — her second of the season.

Jones finished her outing with 101 pitches, only allowing two hits.

Coach Kerri Blaylock said this was a monumental game for Jones.

“Bri had a couple of things she felt she wanted to work on after last weekend,”Blaylock said. “She didn’t feel right, so we went to work, and that was maybe the best game she’s thrown all year. She looked sharp. People were having a hard time getting on her. I thought she mixed her pitches very well.”

Jones said she wanted to work on minor adjustments such as faster footwork in her delivery.

Both teams battled behind the plate, but no hits were allowed until the fourth inning.

Senior center fielder Merri Anne Patterson had a lead-off double in the bottom of the fourth inning.

An RBI single from freshman infielder Maddy Vermejan brought in Patterson for the lone run of the game. giving the Salukis the lead.

Without 2016 MVC Pitcher of the Year Nicole Newman, who hasn’t pitched since Feb.24, the Bulldogs looked to junior Kailee Smith to defend the circle.

Smith pitched a complete game and allowed seven hits.

The Salukis take on Drake again in a doubleheader Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

Sports reporter Gabriella Scibetta can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @gscibetta_DE.

