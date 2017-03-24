Video: Student advocate colors campus for LGBTQ awareness
March 24, 2017
Filed under Multimedia, Videos
Advertisement
By Andy Phillippe
March 24, 2017
Filed under Multimedia, Videos
Advertisement
Tags: advocate, Andy Phillippe, carbondale, color, colors, daily egyptian, de, de multimedia, de video, flag, illinois, lgbtq, LGBTQ flag, multimedia, salukis, siu, siuc, southern, southern illinois, southern illinois salukis, southern illinois university, southern illinois university carbondale, video
The student news site of Southern Illinois University
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.