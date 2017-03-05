Four Salukis receive individual honors as SIU claims fifth place at MAC Swim & Dive Championships

Saluki senior Filippo Dell'Olio celebrates after realizing that he took first place in the 200-yard butterfly on day four of the 2017 Mid-American Conference Men's Swimming & Diving Championship on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Edward J. Shea Natatorium. Dell'Olio completed the race with a final time of 1:45.55. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)

Saluki senior Filippo Dell’Olio celebrates after realizing that he took first place in the 200-yard butterfly on day four of the 2017 Mid-American Conference Men’s Swimming & Diving Championship on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Edward J. Shea Natatorium. Dell’Olio completed the race with a final time of 1:45.55. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)





The 2017 Men’s Mid-American Conference Swimming & Diving Championships came to a close Saturday at Edward J. Shea Natatorium, with SIU taking a fifth place finish in team overall standings.

Four Saluki men claimed individual honors at the close of the MAC Swim & Dive Championships — three from the swim team and one from the dive team.

Senior swimmers Andre Brilhante and Filippo Dell’Olio both received All-MAC 1st Team honors.

Brilhante was also named Most Outstanding Senior at the MAC Swim & Dive Championships.

Senior swimmer Bobby Wood received All-MAC 2nd Team honors, while freshman diver Kai Hoffmann-Dussome claimed Freshman Diver of the Year.

“I would say right now some of our sprints are going to be strong, our distances are going to be strong,” coach Rick Walker said Wednesday.

This proved true, with seven Saluki swimmers receiving NCAA B Cut considerations for the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships in both sprint and distance events.

Dell’Olio received B Cut considerations in the 200-yard IM (1:47.05, third place), 400-yard IM (3:49.98, second place) and 200-yard Butterfly (1:45.55, first place) events.

Dell’Olio’s finish of 3:49.98 in the 400-yard IM broke the pool record of 3:51.26 set in 2013. He also set a new MAC match record of 1:45.55 in the 200-yard Butterfly, besting the previous record of 1:45.78 set in 2015.

Brilhante received B Cut considerations in the 50-yard Freestyle (20.15, second place) and the 200-yard Freestyle (1:37.40, first place) events. He also swam to a second place finish in the 100-yard Freestyle event at the MAC Swim & Dive Championships with a final time of 44.56, narrowly missing B Cut considerations in the event by 0.27 seconds.

Wood received B Cut considerations in the 100-yard Breaststroke (54.76, seventh place) and 200-yard Breaststroke (1:57.13, second place) events.

Wood’s finish of 1:57.13 in the 200-yard Breaststroke broke the pool record of 1:57.54 set in 2013.

Junior swimmer Joao Facciotti received B Cut consideration in the 100-yard Butterfly event while placing fifth with a finals time of 48.13.

Junior swimmer Michael Wolfe received B Cut consideration in the 1650-yard Freestyle event while placing fourth with a finals time of 15:27.62.

Next on the SIU Swimming & Diving team’s schedule is the NCAA Zone C Diving Championships March 9 – 11, followed by the NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships March 22 – 25. Both events will be held at the Indiana University Natatorium in Bloomington, Indiana.

Sports writer Denton “Gio” Giovenco can be reached at dgiovenco@dailyegyptian.com or on Twitter @DentonGiovenco.

