Fletcher named to MVC most improved team

Saluki sophomore guard Armon Fletcher attempts a layup Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, during SIU's 85-84 overtime win against the Missouri State Bears at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)

A day after two Saluki men’s basketball players were honored by the Missouri Valley Conference, one more is taking home a specialty award.

Sophomore guard Armon Fletcher was named to the MVC’s most-improved team Wednesday morning.

Fletcher emerged as one of SIU’s most dynamic players this season. He started 27 of SIU’s 31 games, doubling his production in both points per game (5.1 in 2015-16 to 11.5 in 2016-17) and rebounds per game (2.3 to 4.7).

The Edwardsville native also either successfully or nearly doubled his total output in assists, steals and blocks.

Fletcher is the third Saluki to take an all-MVC award after senior Sean O’Brien was named as an All-MVC second team member and junior Thik Bol was named to the all-defensive team Tuesday.

All three will begin their postseason battles at 2:30 p.m. Friday when the Salukis face Loyola in the quarterfinals of the MVC men’s basketball championship at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Mo.

