Glenn Poshard named president of Morthland College in West Frankfort

Glenn Poshard makes one of many phone calls April 30, 2014, during his last day as SIU president at the Stone Center. (Daily Egyptian file)



Filed under City, News

Former SIU President Glenn Poshard on Tuesday morning was named president of Morthland College, a private Christian college in West Frankfort.

Tim Morthland, the college’s previous president who will now serve as chairman of its Board of Trustees, made the announcement on Facebook.

“Dr. Poshard is not only qualified for the task at hand, but, most importantly, he is a man whose heart is grounded in the Vision Statement, those few hundred words that keep all of us who are here coming to work everyday,” Morthland wrote on Facebook.

Advertisement

The college was created in 2009.

Poshard, a former state senator and U.S. congressman, worked as SIU’s president from 2006 to 2014.

Check back for updates.

The Daily Egyptian’s news desk can be reached at [email protected] or 618-536-3397.

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement