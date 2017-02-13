Carbondale names eclipse weekend ‘Shadow Fest’





The city announced Monday the solar eclipse festival will officially be named “Shadow Fest.”

The name was chosen after community members submitted suggestions to an online poll conducted by The Southern Illinoisan.

The event, which is expected to attract around 50,000 visitors to southern Illinois, will happen from Aug. 19 until the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

The city’s downtown will host live entertainment, crafts and food during the three-day festival. Astronomers predict the eclipse will reach totality a few miles from Carbondale, making it a unique location for observation.

The university is also planning a variety of events for the eclipse, including a special observation from Saluki Stadium.

