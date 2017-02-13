Carbondale police investigating drive-by shooting

Carbondale police are investigating an early Saturday morning drive-by shooting in which no one was harmed.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 12:35 a.m. in the 500 block of South Rawlings Street. Police said a man fired shots at more than one person from a dark grey or black Dodge Charger with tinted windows, which fled the scene before police arrived. No one was injured.

The suspect and the people he shot at are possible acquaintances, police said Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 618-457-3200.

