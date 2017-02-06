Police: Woman hospitalized with gunshot wound, 2 arrested in separate incident





Carbondale police are investigating after a woman was taken to a nearby hospital Sunday for a gunshot wound she says she sustained in another town.

Police were called on Sunday to reports of shots fired about 3 a.m. in the 400 block of East Sycamore Street and an hour later in the 200 block of North Wall Street. The streets are near Attucks Park on the northeast side of town.

While investigating the call at North Wall, police found evidence of a shooting, but say it appears to have been related to the incident at East Sycamore.

Later on Sunday, officers talked with a witness who said a woman had been injured during the incident on East Sycamore Street. The witness told police the woman was shot in the hand, a non-life-threatening injury.

Police identified the woman and she was taken to the St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro for treatment, said Randy Mathis, Carbondale police’s community resource officer.

The woman told police she was not shot in Carbondale, authorities said.

While police were on scene at North Wall, a man by the name of Quinterius Murden punched another man in the face, authorities said. He was arrested and charged with battery.

Police say the punch caused a disturbance, during which Carbondale officers arrested Nicoliest Brown, who they said had concealed several bags containing a suspected controlled substance. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver controlled substance.

Mathis said the two incidents are unrelated. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 618-457-3200.

This is the second reported gunshot victim Carbondale police have responded to this year.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Jan. 28, police responded to the 500 block of South Ash Street for reports of a shooting. One person was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment, police said.

At this time last year, police reported that three people had been shot in the city.

