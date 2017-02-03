Gallery: Saluki women’s basketball falls 71-60 to Drake

Senior point guard Rishonda Napier gets introduced prior to the start of SIU’s 71-60 loss to the Drake Bulldogs on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at SIU Arena. Napier led the Salukis in scoring with 18 points. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Saluki senior forward Kim Nebo attempts to score around Drake sophomore forward/center Becca Jonas during SIU’s 71-60 loss to the Bulldogs on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Drake senior guard Caitlin Ingle dodges SIU junior guard Kylie Giebelhausen on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, during the Salukis’ 60-71 loss to the Bulldogs at the SIU Arena. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
Drake coach Jennie Baranczyk talks with a referee Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, during SIU’s 71-60 loss to the Bulldogs at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Junior guard Kylie Giebelhausen looks to pass the ball Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, during SIU’s 71-60 loss to Drake at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Senior guard/forward Carlie Corrigan looks to pass the ball Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, during SIU’s 71-60 loss to Drake at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Drake sophomore guard Sammie Bachrodt attempts a basket Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, during the Salukis’ 71-60 loss to the Bulldogs at SIU Arena. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
Members of the Zeigler-Royalton Junior High School girl’s basketball team use cellphones to record their teammates participating in timeout activities Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, during SIU’s 71-60 loss to Drake at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Drake senior guard Caitlin Ingle grabs the ball Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, during SIU’s 71-60 loss to the Bulldogs at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Juliette Makara performs as one of the feature twirlers during halftime of the Salukis’ 71-60 loss to the Drake Bulldogs on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at SIU Arena. The senior from Arlington Heights who studies sports administration has been twirling for 16 years. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Senior forward Kim Nebo looks to make a pass during SIU’s 71-60 loss to the Drake Bulldogs on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at SIU Arena. Nebo scored 12 points during the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Senior point guard Rishonda Napier looks to pass the ball Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, during SIU’s 71-60 loss to Drake at SIU Arena. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)
Freshman forward Nicole Martin trips with the ball Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, during the Salukis’ 71-60 loss to the Drake Bulldogs at SIU Arena. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
Saluki senior forward Kim Nebo puts up a shot over Drake freshman forward/center Mya Mertz during SIU’s 71-60 loss to the Bulldogs on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at SIU Arena. Nebo scored 12 points during the game. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Drake redshirt sophomore forward/center Becca Jonas pauses before attempting a basket Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, during the Salukis’ 71-60 loss to the Bulldogs at SIU Arena. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
Senior guard/forward Carlie Corrigan looks to make a pass during SIU’s 71-60 loss to Drake on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at SIU Arena. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
SIU senior forward Kim Nebo attempts to snatch the ball from Drake freshman guard Becca Hittner on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, during the Salukis’ 71-60 loss to the Bulldogs at SIU Arena. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.