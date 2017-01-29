Gallery: Southern Illinois March for Life

Sheryl Kula, of Lick Creek, walks across a set of railroad tracks Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, with her husband, Charles, and other demonstrators during an anti-abortion march in Carbondale. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Mike Gray, of Carbondale, waves to passing cars Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, near the intersection of Main Street and South Illinois Avenue. Organizers estimated the demonstration brought about 200 people to downtown Carbondale. Gray joined the demonstration with other members of Calvary Campus Church. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Sharee Langenstein, of Murphysboro, takes a photo with her cell phone Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, as anti-abotion marchers walk west down East Walnut Street. She said she planned to put the photograph on Facebook to document the event. “We’ve got a lot of Students for Life out here and I’m really proud of all of them,” Langenstein said. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Alecia Tucker, of Elkville, holds a sign for oncoming traffic to see during an anti-abortion march Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at the Carbondale Town Square. “The sign is about 20 years old,” she said. “I’m here because I believe in silent protest.” (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Anti-abortion march participants walk northbound Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, along the Strip in Carbondale. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Anti-abortion marchers walk west down East Walnut Street on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Carbondale. (Bill Lukitsch [email protected])
Anti-abortion marchers prepare for a group photo Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at the Carbondale Town Square. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Denis Radek collects signs at the end of an anti-abortion march Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at the Carbondale Town Square. “We had an outstanding turnout,” he said. Radek, a member of the Murphysboro Knights of Columbus, said the organization sponsored the march. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
