Gallery: Walkout on President Donald Trump

Thomas Birch, left, a junior who did not wish to disclose any additional information, marches in support of President Donald Trump alongside demonstrators Elena Cruz, a junior from Crystal Lake studying sociology, and Aster Arseneau, a sophomore from Carbondale, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in the Student Center during a protest of Trump’s inauguration. “I came [to this protest] because I support the elected president and I want to show SIU that there are people here who support him as well,” Birch said. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
Johnathan Hutchinson, a junior from Sparta studying mechanical engineering, watches the inauguration of now President Donald Trump, whom Hutchinson said he voted for in the 2016 presidential election, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at the Student Center. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Eric Fenzil, a sophomore from Aurora majoring in zoology, marches Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, during a student-led protest around campus in opposition of President Donald Trump’s inauguration. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
Event organizer Sam Beard, a senior from Naperville studying philosophy, yells into a megaphone Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, during a march at SIU held in response to the inauguration of President Donald Trump. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Thomas Birch, a junior who refused to give any other information, and another supporter of President Donald Trump, who refused to give his name, watch as demonstrators march across campus on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Carbondale. During the march, demonstrators chanted sayings such as “Not my president” and “Black lives matter, no pussy grabbers.” (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Students and community members walk across the SIU campus Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, during a demonstration in response to the inauguration of President Donald Trump. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Demonstrators gather inside Morris Library during a student walkout event Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in protest of President Donald Trump’s inauguration. About 50 people, including supporters of Trump, attended the walkout. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Demonstrators march during a student walkout event Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, from the Agriculture Building toward Morris Library. About 50 people gathered to protest President Donald Trump during his inauguaration. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Students and community members march across campus Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, during a student walkout event in protest of President Donald Trump’s inauguration. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
A supporter of President Donald Trump, who refused to give his name, watches a demonstration outside Morris Library on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, during a student walkout event. About 50 demonstrators met in the Student Center and proceeded to march around campus in protest of the newly-inaugurated President of the United States. During the demonstration, marchers chanted sayings such as “Not my president” and “Black lives matter, no pussy grabbers.” (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Jessica Craig, a junior from Chicago studying Africana studies, participates in a student walkout event Friday, Jan. 20, 2016, outside Morris Library in protest of the newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump. Craig said she believes Trump’s presidency makes discrimination against black people acceptable. “People as a color need to come together and think about whats going on,” Craig said. “Black people need to keep their heads up.” (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)
Demonstrators gather inside the Student Center on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, during a student walkout event to protest the newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump. During the demonstration, marchers navigated around campus chanting sayings such as “Not my president” and “Black lives matter, no pussy grabbers.” (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Re’Jean Pink, a freshman from Chicago studying English, left, and Jacquiese Robinson, a freshman from Chicago studying mortuary science and funeral service, raise their fists while marching around campus Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, during a student walkout event protesting President Donald Trump’s inauguration. “We’re not in Chicago anymore,” Robinson said to the demonstrators. “And it’s racist down here. When Trump won, they were outside clapping and screaming and yelling and yapping.” (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
Jacquiese Robinson, a freshman from Chicago studying mortuary science and funeral service, pauses to listen to other demonstrators at a stop during a march across campus Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, as part of a student walkout event. “I actually came out to pretty much give people love and just be there for one another,” Robinson said. “Not to bash people or target anybody, but to show people that we are hurt, we’re emotional, and right now what we need is each other. Basically, to be there for my people.” (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Jackson Covey, a junior from Batavia studying photography and political science, blocks the view of a pro-Donald Trump sign held by a man who refused to give his name, during a student walkout event Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, outside Morris Library. The “Walkout on Trump” gathering was organized to voice opposition of Trump, but was also attended by supporters of the new president. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Melissa Snider, an alumna of SIU from Carlinville, and Laiza Olea, a sophomore from Chicago studying forestry, hold hands while forming a circle with other demonstrators near the conclusion of a student walkout event Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, outside Morris Library. About 50 demonstrators met in the Student Center and proceeded to march around campus in protest of the newly-inaugurated President of the United States. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
