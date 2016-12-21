Gallery: UN secretary-general speaks at SIU (PHOTOS)

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon waves to the crowd before delivering his final public lecture while in office Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at the Student Center. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon sits in front of a large crowd gathered for his last public speech while in office Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in the Student Center ballrooms. The diplomate was elected head of the U.N. in 2007. (Anna Spoerre | @annaspoerre) (Anna Spoerre)

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon answers an audience question after delivering his final public lecture while in office Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at the Student Center. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon shakes hands with interim Paul Simon Public Policy Institute director Jak Tichenor following his final public lecture while in office Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at the Student Center. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon waves to those seated for his last public speech while in office Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in the Student Center ballrooms. The diplomate was elected head of the U.N. in 2007. (Anna Spoerre | @annaspoerre) (Anna Spoerre)

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, left, and interim Paul Simon Public Policy Institute interim director Jak Tichenor listen to an audience question Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at the Student Center. The speech was the secretery-general's last public lecture while in office. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon answers an audience question after delivering his final public lecture while in office Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at the Student Center. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon delivers his final public lecture while in office Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at the Student Center. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)

Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell speaks with United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during the diplomate's last public speech while in office Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in the Student Center ballrooms. (Anna Spoerre | @annaspoerre) (Anna Spoerre)

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon reacts to an audience question Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at the Student Center. The speech was the secretery-general's last public lecture while in office. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)

Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell introduces United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon before Ban delivered his final public lecture while in office Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at the Student Center. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon answers an audience question next to interim Paul Simon Public Policy Institute director Jak Tichenor following the diplomat's final public lecture while in office Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at the Student Center. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)