Photo of the Day: Looking through the library

Autumn Suyko | @AutumnSuyko_DE





Filed under Photo of the Day

Mundo Oswaldo Quijano, of St. Louis, looks for a book Monday at Carbondale Public Library in Carbondale.

“I come to Carbondale because I love it here,” Quijano said. “I play my guitar around the town and visit my friends.”

Quijano, who speaks several different languages, was at the library getting books for some of his translation work.

Staff photographer Autumn Suyko can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at @AutumnSuyko_DE.

