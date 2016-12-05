The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Photo of the Day: Looking through the library

Autumn Suyko | @AutumnSuyko_DE

By Autumn Suyko
December 5, 2016
Filed under Photo of the Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Mundo Oswaldo Quijano, of St. Louis, looks for a book Monday at Carbondale Public Library in Carbondale.

“I come to Carbondale because I love it here,” Quijano said. “I play my guitar around the town and visit my friends.”

Quijano, who speaks several different languages, was at the library getting books for some of his translation work.

Staff photographer Autumn Suyko can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at @AutumnSuyko_DE.

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement

Related Photos

  1. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)
  2. Now SIU sophomore wide receiver Jimmy Jones and junior linebacker Kyron Watson pose for a team photograph in the JJK little league. Jones was No. 3 and Watson was No. 33 in this photograph. (Photo provided by Jimmy Jones)
  3. Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jason Frasor throws in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Indians on Friday, July 25, 2014, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 6-4. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/MCT)
  4. (DailyEgyptian.com file photo)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




The student news site of Southern Illinois University