Photo of the Day: Sunset over Outback Stables

(Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)





Filed under Photo of the Day

The sun sets over the riding arena Friday before the start of Cowboy Church at The Outback Stables in Vergennes.

The Outback Stables is a not-for-profit organization that has offered boarding for horses, farrier services, riding and therapeutic riding lessons since 2000.

“We do a service here that’s more than just horse riding,” said Tony James, the owner of The Outback Stables. “These horses are therapy of all kinds, even for able-bodied kids. … I see kids that come here and they look like they’re depressed or they look like they’re just lost. But after an hour in this arena with this horse, it’s a new child.”

