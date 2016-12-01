Main break shuts off water to East Campus

Physical Plant plumbers work to repair a broken water main Thursday, Dec. 1, near Neely Hall. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)





SIU students who live in East Campus housing were without running water Thursday because of a water main break that physical plant employees were working to repair.

Brad Dillard, associate director of facilities, oversaw the repairs late in the night near Neely Hall as plumbers were preparing to patch the broken water main with a metal sleeve. About 11:30 p.m., he said he expected the project to be finished within the hour.

Initial reports from University Housing on social media indicated the service interruption at Mae Smith, Schneider, Neely and Trueblood could last hours, but Dillard said workers were able to locate the leak sooner than anticipated.

“We feel fortunate that we found it quickly and it looks like we’re going to be able to get the Band-Aid put on here shortly,” Dillard said.

Olivia Spiers contributed to this report.

