VIDEO: Salukis react to the presidential election

By Andy Phillippe3:41 PM, November 11, 2016Filed under News, Videos
Tags: 2016, Andy Phillippe, carbondale, daily egyptian, donald, election, salukis, siu, siuc, southern, southern illinois, southern illinois salukis, southern illinois university, southern illinois university carbondale, trump, university
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
If you could bring back any presidential candidate who dropped out, who would it be?
View Results
Daily Egyptian
The student news site of Southern Illinois University
© 2016 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.