SIU football earns first conference win in nail-biter against South Dakota

Junior inside linebacker Markese Jackson (13) works to bring down South Dakota sophomore running back Michael Fredrick (14) Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, during the Salukis' matchup against the University of South Dakota Coyotes at Saluki Stadium.





Saluki football finally has a conference win under its belt.

SIU withstood South Dakota’s fourth-quarter comeback bid to defeat the Coyotes 35-28.

The Salukis had a 21-point lead entering the final quarter.

A 34-yard rush by sophomore running back Michael Fredrick kept South Dakota in striking range to make the score 35-21 with 7:30 left to play.

With 2:35 left to play, junior receiver Alonge Brooks caught a 27-yard pass from quarterback Chris Streveler for a South Dakota score that cut the Salukis’ lead to seven.

The Salukis were unable to extend its lead in the corresponding drive and had to give the ball back to the Coyotes.

After three pass interference penalties, South Dakota reached the five-yard line and ran four plays, one even after the game was presumed to be over, but was unable to punch it in.

While the end of the game was rough for the Salukis, most of it was not.

SIU got in the scoring column first as sophomore quarterback Sam Straub threw a seven-yard pass to junior fullback Hans Carmien, putting the Salukis up 7-0.

Straub excelled in his first career start in place of senior Josh Straughan. He eclipsed 400 yards of total offense, the first time a Saluki accomplished that since Mark Iannotti did last year against Illinois State.

The sophomore completed 19 of his 34 passes for 339 yards and two touchdowns, adding 68 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

SIU coach Nick Hill said Straub will be the starter next week against Youngstown State.

Overall, SIU outgained the Coyotes 574-444.

South Dakota wasn’t able to respond to SIU’s touchdown until the second quarter, when Streveler threw a 57-yard pass to Brooks to tie the score at seven.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Airan Reed caught his first career interception in his first start as a Saluki. SIU forced two interceptions in the game.

South Dakota converted only one of its 15 third-down opportunities.

SIU scored two times in the second quarter. Both were runs, one each from junior running backs Jonathan Mixon and Cameron Walter.

The Salukis would lead 21-7 going into halftime.

Senior receiver Israel Lamprakes caught his first touchdown of the game, a 31-yard pass from Straub in the third quarter. The Salukis would maintain the lead going into the fourth quarter at 28-14.

SIU will look to turn the victory into a winning streak at 11 a.m. Saturday at Youngstown State.

This story will be updated.

