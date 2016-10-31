Police: Carbondale woman charged with murder in burned body case

Jackson County emergency personnel transport a body discovered Aug. 30 from the Piles Fork Creek area along East Main Street. (Luke Nozicka | @lukenozicka)





Filed under Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

A Carbondale woman has been arrested and charged with first degree murder for the killing of a Mt. Vernon woman whose burned body was found in August, authorities said.

Lauren L. Stinde, 23, of Carbondale, is charged with killing and concealing the death of Robin L. Stief, according to a news release from the Jackson County State’s Attorney. Her bond is set at $1 million.

Stief’s body was discovered after firefighters responded to reports of a fire Aug. 30 near Piles Fork Creek. After extinguishing the flames, the remains of a woman were found in a metal trash can, according to Carbondale police. She was reported missing by family members on Aug. 25, five days before her body was found.

The medical examiner’s office has declined to share details regarding the cause of death with the Daily Egyptian.

Stinde is the third suspect charged in the case.

Robert Dennis, 25, of Carbondale, and Tiesha Anderson, 22, of Collinsville, were arrested on charges of concealment of a homicidal death. Both are due to appear in court Nov. 3.

Police have said little about the circumstances surrounding the death. No additional charges have been filed against Dennis or Anderson.

Campus editor Bill Lukitsch can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @lukitsbill .