Police: Man stabbed in front yard of home in Northwest Carbondale
A man was hospitalized Sunday night after he was stabbed in front of a residence in Northwest Carbondale, police said.
About 8:18 p.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing in the 600 block of North Michaels Street. The victim was found in the front yard of the home at 604 N. Micheals St. and taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment, Carbondale police Lt. Matt Dunning said.
Police identified the victim only as a man in his mid-20s. His medical condition was not immediately available.
One person of interest was being held for questioning, police said.
Police said the cause of the incident remains under investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
