Police: Man stabbed in front yard of home in Northwest Carbondale

The victim of a stabbing is loaded into an ambulance Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in the 600 block of North Michael Street in Carbondale. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)





Filed under City, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

A man was hospitalized Sunday night after he was stabbed in front of a residence in Northwest Carbondale, police said.

About 8:18 p.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing in the 600 block of North Michaels Street. The victim was found in the front yard of the home at 604 N. Micheals St. and taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment, Carbondale police Lt. Matt Dunning said.

Police identified the victim only as a man in his mid-20s. His medical condition was not immediately available.







Police officers search for evidence at the scene of a stabbing Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in the 600 block of North Michael Street in Carbondale. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)

Kids wait with a Carbondale police officer at the scene of a stabbing Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in the 600 block of North Michael Street in Carbondale. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)

A person of interest is detained by police at the scene of a stabbing Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in the 600 block of North Michael Street in Carbondale. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)

First responders work to stabilize the victim of a stabbing Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in the 600 block of North Michael Street in Carbondale. (Ryan Michalesko | @photosbylesko)

One person of interest was being held for questioning, police said.

Police said the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Campus editor Bill Lukitsch can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @lukitsbill .