Former Saluki drafted to NBA Development League

Anthony Beane attempts a shot during the Salukis' 66-60 loss to Northern Iowa on Friday during the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis. (DailyEgyptian.com file photo)

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

SIU basketball’s leading scorer last season is one step closer to fulfilling his NBA dreams.

Former Saluki guard Anthony Beane was selected with the 26th overall pick to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA Development League.

The Blue serve as a minor league affiliate for the Oklahoma City Thunder of the NBA.

Beane averaged 19.3 points per game last season, second-most in the Missouri Valley Conference. His 1,917 career points is third-most in SIU history.

The former Saluki was projected to be an NBA training camp invite before breaking his leg during offseason workouts.

Multiple NBA players have made solid careers after starting in the D-League, such as Jeremy Lin, Danny Green and Shaun Livingston.

The Normal native’s new teammates include 2015 NBADL Player of the Year and former Kentucky Wildcat Dakari Johnson and former North Carolina Tar Heel J.P. Tokoto.

Beane’s first game as a member of the Blue will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 against the Maine Red Claws in Oklahoma City.

Sports editor Sean Carley can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @SCarleyDE.

To stay up to date with all your SIU sports news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.