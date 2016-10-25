Police: Murphysboro man wanted for shooting 2

(Murphysboro Police Department)





Filed under City, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Murphysboro man suspected to have participated in a shooting that injured two people early Monday, authorities said.

Juwan K. Jackson, 26, is sought for multiple felony charges including aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver for his alleged involvement in the shooting, according to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s office. The most serious felony charge, a Class X, carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years’ imprisonment.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police have also been enlisted to aid Murphysboro police in the search for Jackson, according to a news release from the department.

About 1:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired near the intersection of Shomaker Drive and South 20th Street, according to an earlier news release. Officers found one gunshot victim at the scene, who was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Hospital and later transferred to a St. Louis-area hospital with serious injuries. Later, a second gunshot victim arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim who was taken to the St. Louis hospital was still in serious condition as of Tuesday morning, Muphysboro police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Murphysboro Police Department at 618-684-2121 or Crimestoppers at 618-687-2677.

The Daily Egyptian’s news desk can be reached at [email protected] or 618-536-3397.

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.