Carbondale police: Man shot, suspect at large

Morgan Timms Police investigate the scene where a male was shot Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in the 400 block of East Ashley Street in Carbondale. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)





Filed under City, News

A man was shot Saturday evening in the 400 block of East Ashley Street in Carbondale, police said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired and people fighting at 7:53 p.m., police said. The victim was taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police have yet to locate the suspect.

The man was shot after he and an acquaintance were involved in an altercation, Carbondale police said in a news release.

More than a dozen people lined the north side of East Ashley, watching as police cordoned off the front yard of a house and searched the area for evidence.





Police interview a woman following a shooting Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in the 400 block of East Ashley Street in Carbondale. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)

Carbondale police search the front yard of a home Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, after a shooting in the 400 block of East Ashley Street. (Bill Lukitsch| @lukitsbill)

Police investigate the scene where a male was shot Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in the 400 block of East Ashley Street in Carbondale. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms) (Morgan Timms)

Lt. Matt Dunning said on scene he did not know the victim’s age, how many times he had been shot or if the man lived in the home.

This story will be updated.

Luke Nozicka and Bill Lukitsch contributed to this report.

The Daily Egyptian’s news desk can be reached at 618-536-3397.