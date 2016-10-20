Police: SIU student bicyclist ticketed after being hit by car on campus

Liane Tatigian, a senior from Montreal, Canada, studying cinema and photography, talks on the phone with Trey Brainerd, graduate assistant for SIU's swimming and diving team, regarding a student who was stuck by a vehicle while riding a bike through a crosswalk Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, outside the Communications Building in Carbondale. (Morgan Timms | @morgan_timms)





An SIU student was ticketed for riding a bicycle through a crosswalk after he was struck by a car Thursday afternoon near the Communications Building, SIU police said.

About 12 p.m., police responded to reports of an accident involving the bicyclist and motorist in the 1100 block of Lincoln Drive. The bicyclist was taken by ambulance to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, SIU police Sgt. Chad Beights said.

The bicyclist was released from the hospital Thursday afternoon, Beights said.

Bikers are required to walk through crosswalks per campus safety regulations. The bicyclist was found at fault and issued a single ticket for riding through the crosswalk, Beights said.

Police said the driver is also an SIU student. He was not injured during the crash.

