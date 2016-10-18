Have you seen this man? Police say he is attempted sexual assault suspect





Carbondale police on Tuesday afternoon released video footage of a man they say is a suspect in an attempted sexual assault reported earlier this month.

About 6:55 a.m. Oct. 2, a woman was jogging in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue when she was tackled to the ground by a man in his mid-20s, she told Carbondale police. Area residents were alerted to the attempted assault as the victim yelled and fought with the would-be assailant, authorities said.

Shortly after, the man fled the area, police said. The victim received minor injuries but declined medical treatment, authorities have said.

The man — who the victim described as being a white male with a “thin build and shaggy hair” — was seen on video walking east on East Grand Avenue from South Wall Street before the assault, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The about 180-pound man was last seen wearing black pants and a black long sleeve shirt, Carbondale police said.

The police department is asking the public to help identify the man. The same man is seen in both videos, authorities said, but his shirt appears to be a lighter color in the second video because it was captured on a black and white camera.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Carbondale police at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

