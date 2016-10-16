Two killed after one-car crash in Williamson County

Two men were killed early Sunday in a single-car crash on Interstate-57 in Williamson County, according to Illinois State Police.

About 1:45 a.m., the driver of a 1994 Chevrolet lost control and crossed the median, rolling over several times. The car came to rest on its roof in the center of the highway.

Wesly Savitz, 34, of Carbondale, and John Savitz, 52, of Goreville, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one else was injured in the crash.

